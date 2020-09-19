Vidya Balan may play a key role in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: report

Actor Vidya Balan, who was recently seen as mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi in the eponymous biopic, is likely to play a key role in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per a News Minute report, Vidya has been approached with the role of Mahesh’s sister in the movie.

With the project due to go on the floors in the US post Dussehra, the makers are busy finalising the rest of the cast and crew. So far, it has been confirmed that Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady. Recently, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist.

It’s worth mentioning that the makers had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current acting assignments.

Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn’t get worse. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the leading lady. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Mahesh returned to a set since the lockdown last week to shoot for an advertisement in Hyderabad. In a picture from the set that has surfaced online, he’s seen sporting slightly longer hair which could be for his upcoming project.

