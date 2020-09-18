Vignesh Shivn rings in birthday with girlfriend Nayanthara in Goa, see pic
Vignesh Shivn rang in his birthday in the company of girlfriend Nayanthara. He shared a picture with her from their Goa resort. See it here.
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn celebrated his birthday on Friday with girlfriend Nayanthara on their holiday in Goa. Vignesh took to Instagram to share a picture and said he’s thankful to everyone for their wishes on this special occasion.
After ringing in Onam together a couple of weeks ago in Kerala, Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivn went on a holiday to Goa. The couple are still holidaying in a resort in Candolim beach. Sharing the picture, Vignesh wrote: “Birthday vibes. With God’s grace & all your wonderful sweet wishes (sic).”
On the career front, Nayanthara and Vignesh will soon team up for the latter’s upcoming Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also star Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.
Nayanthara will also be seen in upcoming Tamil socio-religious satire Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film.
Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”
Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Aja Ghosh among others.
Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the edition and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva will take care of action.
