Vijay Deverakonda introduces his pet to the world, see pics

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is now a proud owner of a Siberian Husky named Storm. In a set of new candid pictures that have gone viral on social media, Vijay is seen bonding with his new pet. Introducing Storm, Vijay shared pictures with his pet on Instagram.

On the career front, the actor will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual actioner Fighter. In the film, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said. Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing a 2020 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi.

Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr NTR a few years. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

Vijay also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna in the pipeline. The film, which will take off after the release of Fighter, will be produced by Dil Raju.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Vijay is all set to produce content for streaming platforms. As per recent report by Telugu 360, Vijay has plans to bankroll a few digital shows for leading streaming platforms. He’s said to have already given his nod for a show which will be directed by KVR Mahendra, who launched Vijay’s brother Anand in Dorasaani.

Vijay recently unveiled his new look sporting long hair and a goatee. However, it is still yet unknown if this look is for his upcoming release Fighter.

