Vijay Deverakonda is all praise for brother Anand’s film Middle Class Melodies, writes a touching note

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has showered praise upon his brother Anand Deverakonda’s film Middle Class Melodies, which premiered on Amazon Prime last week. Calling it a special and charming film, Vijay said that he’s proud of his brother’s choices and the stories he’s choosing to bring to life.

Vijay took to Twitter to share a long note in which he’s opened up about everyone who’s been part of the project. From debutant director Vinod Anantoju to leading lady Varsha Bollamma and the supporting, Vijay personally mentioned each one of them. “Beautifully written and directed by this young boy Vinod Anantoju, I love you, I can see how much this comes from you - you have made your presence and talent felt in the film industry and I will have your back always. Terrific first film kadu, terrific any film (sic).” Vijay wrote.

Vijay appreciated each member of the supporting cast as well as the technical crew. Talking about his brother Anand Deverakonda, Vijay said he’s glad he’s creating his own path.

He wrote: “And my little boy-Raghava/ Anand Deverakonda, you have made me proud as a brother, and I am so proud of the choices you are making, the stories you choose to be part of and bring to life, you are creating your own path and I hope you continue to bring more new stories, directors, actors along with you.”

Vijay also praised the leading lady Varsha for her performance. He wrote, “What’s with these Coorgi girls, their big eyes, looking terribly cute and delivering terrific performances - you just light up the screen Bollamma.”

In Middle Class Melodies, a heartwarming small-town story about love, dreams and togetherness, Anand plays a character called Raghava, who aspires to start a hotel outside his village. The film tracks his journey and whether he succeeds or not forms the crux of the story.

