Vijay Deverakonda laughs off his controversial ‘dictatorship’ remarks post backlash, calls himself ‘benevolent fun dictator’ in candid video

Vijay Deverakonda seems to be totally unaffected by the backlash he received for his recent comments in favour of dictatorship. He has shared a candid video in which he calls himself ‘the benevolent fun dictator’. The actor was criticised by a section of the internet for suggesting that dictatorship has its merits.

Vijay shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen taking aim at a dartboard and hitting the bulls eye with an axe. He proudly stands besides the dartboard for a picture to show off his performance. Soon after, the words ‘The benevolent fun dictator’ appear on screen.

In a recent interview to Film Companion, Vijay had expressed controversial sentiments about politics. He had said, “I won’t stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I’d like to be [a] dictator. I think that’s the way you can make change[s]. Like ‘just shut up, I’m having good intention[s], you don’t know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it’s going to pay off’. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy.”

Giving an example of how passengers are not expected to select their pilot on a flight, he had said, “...Like so there is this concept that when you get on a plane and flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Like we should let the 300 people on the plane decide who is going to go on that plane? No, we let an efficient agency like the airlines decide who is most competent, or who understands the business or the best person possible to fly the plane.”

On the work front, Vijay recently said that he is set to team up with Telugu director Sukumar for a project, which he promised would be a “memorable” film. The movie would mark maiden collaboration between the Arjun Reddy star and Sukumar, known for helming blockbusters like Arya and 100 % Love.

It will be backed by producer Kedar Selagamsetty. Vijay took to Twitter to announce the project, slated to be released in 2022. “Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable cinema. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sir,” the 31-year-old actor tweeted.

Earlier this year, Vijay started shooting for his next with director Puri Jagannadh, with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions joining the as-yet untitled project as production partners. The film, also featuring Ananya Panday, will be a pan-India project to be made in Hindi and several south Indian languages.

(With PTI inputs)

