Vijay Deverakonda to team up with Sukumar, says can’t wait to be on set with the filmmaker

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to make the announcement that he will work with director Sukumar on his next project. However, the project will take off only in 2022. In the meanwhile, Vijay will complete his film Fighter while Sukumar will wind up Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:18 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda’s film will start only in 2022.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Monday revealed that he is all set to join hands with filmmaker Sukumar for a yet-untitled pan-Indian project. He said he couldn’t wait to be on set with the filmmaker, who is best known for films such as Rangasthalam and Arya.

“Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable cinema. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sir. Happy birthday Kedar, you’ve been a good friend and you work extremely hard (sic),” Vijay tweeted.

 

The project has been announced on the occasion of its producer Kedar Selgamsetty’s birthday. The announcement poster reveals that the project will go on the floors in 2022. In the interim, Vijay will complete shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter.



In Puri Jagannadh’s film, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. “The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing a Christmas 2020 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi.

Vijay also has another untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna in the pipeline. The film, which will take off after the release of Fighter, will be produced by Dil Raju. Sukumar, on the other hand, will complete work on his upcoming Telugu project Pushpa, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

