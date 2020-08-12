Vijay honours Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge, pictures go viral

Sections
Vijay took part in Green India Challenge, after being nominated by Mahesh Babu, and shared pictures of him planting sapling in his house in Chennai.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:41 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Vijay posted pictures on Twitter.

Tamil actor Vijay, who was last seen on screen in Bigil, on Tuesday took part in the Green India Challenge and planted a tree sapling in his house in Chennai after being nominated by Mahesh Babu. Vijay took to Twitter to share the pictures and they have gone viral with over 100,000 retweets.

“This is for your @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a greener India and good health. Thank you (sic),” Vijay tweeted.

In a reply, Mahesh Babu thanked Vijay for taking up this initiative.

On August 9, on the occasion of his birthday, Mahesh Babu participated in the Green India Challenge and he nominated actors Vijay, Jr. NTR and Shruti Haasan.



Taking up the challenge, Mahesh Babu wrote: “Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries. I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world.”

 

On the career front, Vijay is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Tamil film Master. The film features Vijay in the role of a college professor with Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist.

Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Master was slated to hit the screens earlier this year in April. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Xavier Britto on a lavish budget, Master recently made headlines for being signed for direct-OTT release. However, the makers subsequently denied these reports and clarified that Master will only release in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Vijay will next reunite with filmmaker A.R Murugadoss for his next project, which is yet-untitled. The duo will be joining hands for the fourth time after Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

