Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay’s Master gets U/A certificate, gears up for theatrical release soon

Vijay’s Master gets U/A certificate, gears up for theatrical release soon

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film Master has been awarded the U/A certificate. A new poster for the film was released on Friday, bearing the certification.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 13:16 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Vijay plays a college professor in Master.

The makers of Vijay-starrer, upcoming Tamil film Master have once again said that they are aiming for a theatrical release. They have announced that their film has been certified U/A by CBFC. The film will reportedly release in cinemas for the Pongal festival next year.

The makers have released a new poster with the U/A certification. However, they haven’t officially announced the release date yet. Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

 

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.



The makers recently clarified multiple times that the film won’t skip its theatrical release and make it to any OTT platform.

A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs. 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually denied by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

Recently, talking to reporters in Coimbatore, Lokesh said that Master will release in theatres and there’ll be no change in that.

Also read: Best actors of 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Nawazuddin, Jaideep Ahlawat prove less is more; Tripti, Pratik emerge as breakout stars

This was the third time someone associated with the Master team has clarified about the film’s release. In July, producer Xavier Britto said that he has no plans to release Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Japan delays gender-equality goals in new five-year plan
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
PSG’s Mbappe thanks Tuchel after reports of German coach’s sacking
by Reuters
Protesting Haryana farmers throw open toll plaza gates on highways
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.