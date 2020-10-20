Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter gets rape threats over Muthiah Muralidaran biopic, Chinmayi Sripaada demands man’s arrest

Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter gets rape threats over Muthiah Muralidaran biopic, Chinmayi Sripaada demands man’s arrest

After actor Vijay Sethupathi opted out of the controversial Muthiah Muralidaran biopic, a troll issued a rape threat to the actor’s daughter.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:34 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Vijay Sethupathi withdrew from the Muthiah Muralidaran biopic after a request by the Sri Lankan spin legend.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi may have opted out of Muthiah Muralidaran biopic 800 but he continues to be at the receiving end of threats. On Monday evening, rape threat was issued to the actor’s daughter so that he would understand the pain of Eelam Tamils.

The distasteful remark was made by a troll account after Vijay Sethupathi announced on Monday he’s no longer associated with the biopic. Vijay took to the decision of exiting the project after a section of people protested against his interest to star in the biopic on Muthiah Muralidaran, who hails from Sri Lanka, a country that oppressed Tamils.

The rape threat tweet went viral and several people including celebrities like Chinmayi Sripaada condemned the behaviour. Reporting the account and asking Chennai police to take action, Chinmayi tweeted: “A Tamil man who expresses his difference of opinion. This is why they stand in support of sexual crimes in the society. Is nobody in this system going to change this? A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal.”

 



In another tweet, she wrote, “Why does this crappy society do this? Watch silently when this happens? How are men raised to speak out a rape threat? Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer? Shame on all of you who do it and those who watch and remain silent.”

 

Ever since it was announced that Vijay Sethupathi would play the Sri Lankan spin legend, the project has had to face stiff opposition from all quarters.

On Monday, Muralitharan said he hoped his biopic will only inspire a lot of youngsters but never did he expect it stir up a controversy. He went on to request Vijay Sethupathi to opt out of the project as he sees his involvement in the project as a huge hurdle.

Murali hoped the makers will continue making the biopic and not drop the idea.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Oct 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Oct 20, 2020 12:10 IST
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Oct 20, 2020 12:44 IST

latest news

#Trending: Bride and groom in masks for mehendi designs 2020
Oct 20, 2020 14:02 IST
Doggo ‘helps’ hooman put on bedsheets. Derpy video may leave you giggling
Oct 20, 2020 14:04 IST
Mumbai: BEST bus driver suffers heart attack, bus hits signal, passengers safe
Oct 20, 2020 13:59 IST
Uttarakhand HC issues notice to Maharashtra Governor Koshyari over pending dues as former CM
Oct 20, 2020 14:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.