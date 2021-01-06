Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report

Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report

Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran will work for the first time on the yet to be titled Tamil film, which will see Soori play the lead.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:18 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Vijay Sethupathi reportedly did a look test for Vetrimaaran’s film.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Vetrimaaran are all set to join hands for the first time for the latter’s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film starring Soori in the lead. Reports have emerged that Vijay has been signed to play a key role in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to work with Vetrimaaran in his last film Vada Chennai. He was originally signed to play a key role but he opted out eventually citing date issues as he was occupied with multiple assignments.

As per a report by Indiaglitz, Vijay has been signed for an important role in Vetrimaaran’s next. Apparently, the team even completed a look test.

Vijay Sethupathi currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil film Master, in which he has played an antagonist.



Vetrimaaran and Soori are joining hands for the first time. It is believed that the film is based on a novel called Ajnabee, and it’s about a balloon-seller. The film will also feature veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja in a pivotal role.

Also read: AR Rahman on why he embraced Islam but wouldn’t want to impose it on anyone else

It’s after completing work on this project, Vetrimaaran will begin shooting for his next project with Suriya, which has been titled Vaadivasal. Written by CS Chellapa, it is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
by Shishir Gupta
SC refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Covid-19: Firms may face problems in finding volunteers for vaccine trials in India
by Anonna Dutt
12 bird flu epicentres identified in 4 states: Decoding govt strategy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant
by Debabrata Mohanty
JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1700 vacancies till Jan 16, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Indian tech firms spur rebound in office leasing from decade low
by Bloomberg | Posted by NIlavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.