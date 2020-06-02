Vikram, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj to team up for new Tamil film: reports

Sections
Actor Vikram and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj are expected to work on a film together, which will produced by Seven Screen Studio.

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vikram also has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty.

Actor Vikram and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj are most likely to join hands next for a yet-untitled Tamil project, as per the industry grapevine. Dubbed Chiyaan60, the project will be produced by Seven Screen Studio and will have music by Santosh Narayanan or Anirudh Ravichander.

Hashtag Chiyaan60 figured prominently on Twitter on Monday. An official announcement regarding the project can be expected to be made soon. On the career front, Vikram will be next seen on screen in Cobra. The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and AR Rahman after Raavanan and I, stars former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan as the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Also produced by Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.



Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Cobra, which also stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, will see Vikram playing a photographer and donning as many as 25 different avatars.

Vikram also has Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. The project went on the floors last week in Thailand in December where the first schedule will be filmed for over 90 days.

Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released in two parts, also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

