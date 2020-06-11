Vikram Kumar confirms that a sequel to Suriya’s 24 is in the pipeline

Sections
Suriya starrer 24 will get a sequel, filmmaker Viram Kumar has confirmed. He added that he is currently writing the script.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:08 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Suriya’s 24 was a time-travel thriller.

Filmmaker Vikram Kumar has confirmed that a sequel to his critically-acclaimed Tamil time-travel thriller 24, starring Suriya, is in the pipeline. He’s currently penning the script for the sequel. In an interview with Tamil entertainment portal Galatta, Vikram opened up about the possibility of a sequel to 24.

“Even before the release of 24, Suriya sir and I were thinking about a sequel. However, we didn’t want to make one just for the sake of it. We decided we’d make it only when we got the perfect story. I am working on the script now. When I’m satisfied with it, I will pitch it to Suriya sir,” he said.

24, which featured Suriya in triple role, was the first time-travel film to have come from Tamil cinema. Even though the film failed to strike gold at the box-office, it stunned critics and audiences alike across all age categories.

It’s worth mentioning that a few years ago, soon after the release of 24, Vikram Kumar hinted at a prequel to the film. He had said the story of the prequel would be based on one of Suriya’s character Aathreya.



“We have plans to work on a prequel. This time audiences will get to understand why Aathreya and Sethuraman were at loggerheads in 24, and what turned their relationship bitter,” Vikram had said in a media interaction.

In Suriya-produced 24, it’s explained the brothers were born three minutes apart. However, the story failed to add more depth to their characters, which Vikram promises will be addressed in the prequel.

With Vikram confirming that a sequel is in the pipeline, it’s safe to assume that the prequel plan has been dropped.

Meanwhile, Suriya currently has three projects in his kitty. While he awaits the release of Sudha Kongara directed Tamil action-drama Soorarai Pottru, he also has rural actioner Aruvaa with filmmaker Hari in the pipeline and a project with director Vetrimaaran.

