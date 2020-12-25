Vikram’s second look from Cobra released on Christmas. See poster

The makers of Vikram’s upcoming Tamil thriller Cobra on Friday unveiled the second look poster on the occasion of Christmas. Vikram appears to be playing a character who has something to do with numbers.

The poster features Vikram in a new avatar. The caption reads: “Every problem has a mathematical solution.”

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu tweeted: “#CobraSecondLook #ChiyaanVikram @arrahman @SrinidhiShetty7 @IrfanPathan @Lalit_SevenScr @7screenstudio @dop_harish @theedittabl @dhilipaction @dancersatz @NavadeviR @KomalShahani @proyuvraaj @Kavithamarai @Lyricist_Vivek.”

Cobra features Vikram donning multiple avatars. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame and marks the third time union of Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan and I. The project was officially announced last May. Former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers are hopeful to release it next year.

“This film will be a pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will include big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

Ajay had told Times of India that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. “Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Vikram also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

