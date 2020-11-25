With Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin’s film, Prabhas has more than Rs 1000 crore riding on his films

Actor Prabhas, who was last seen on the screen in the action entertainer Saaho, is the busiest pan-Indian actor at the moment with three big-budget projects -- Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction film -- in the pipeline.

Reliable sources have confirmed that the three projects, which are currently at different stages of production, have a cumulative budget of over Rs 1000 crore.

The success and popularity of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise catapulted Prabhas’ career and put him on the radar of audiences from all over the country. He is no longer considered a Telugu star but a bona fide pan-Indian actor with a huge fanbase.

Radhe Shyam, the upcoming period romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is being made on a budget of Rs 250 crore. Meanwhile, the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, slated for release on August 11, 2022, is rumoured to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 crore.

Prabhas will also join hands with Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin for a yet-untitled science-fiction project. This film will mark the Telugu debut of Deepika Padukone. As per reliable sources, this project will be made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore.

Prabhas is also in talks for a project with Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva and this project might take a minimum of two years to take off. The duo had previously worked together on the highly successful Telugu action drama Mirchi.

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for Radhe Shyam, in which he plays a character called Vikramaditya, who is a palm reader. Pooja Hegde will be seen as a music teacher. It is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

