Yash resumes shooting for KGF: Chapter 2, teases fans with a pic from sets

Actor Yash on Thursday joined back the sets of upcoming Kannada action-drama KGF: Chapter 2. Yash took to Twitter to announce that he has resumed shooting for the highly-awaited sequel. In the film, he plays a character called Rocky.

“Waves can’t be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic),” Yash tweeted.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, actor Prakash Raj joined the sets and said he was thrilled to be working again. In an interview with Cinema Express, executive producer Karthik Gowda said that shoot will resume instituting strict guidelines on the sets. “We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” Karthik said.

The report further added that the team, which has completed 90 percent of the shoot, is left with major fight sequences and a few scenes. The makers are coming up with a huge set at Minerva Mills, where the first part of the remaining schedule will take place.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

