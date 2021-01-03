Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / / ‘Roles are being written with me in mind’

‘Roles are being written with me in mind’

Actor Jameel Khan feels awards and recognition brings a lot of responsibility along. “It’s a fact with appreciation comes great responsibility and you have to live up...

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 19:20 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Jameel Khan is currently shooting in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Actor Jameel Khan feels awards and recognition brings a lot of responsibility along. “It’s a fact with appreciation comes great responsibility and you have to live up to high expectations. When the first season of our web series was well received, we knew that with the next season we will have to raise the bar. Lockdown turned out to be a boon for us, as it did give us plenty of time to diligently work on even tiniest details and aspects of ‘Gullak-2’,” said ‘Baby’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor.

On being asked why second seasons of shows and films have underperformed of late, he was quick to revert. “See, one should not try and bring unnecessary elements and characters. Also, there is no need to add stunts and tricks just to grab eyeballs. This spoils the sanity of the script for any project. And as far as our series is concerned we have not added any unnecessary angle to the script,” said Jameel.

Talking more about his work, Jameel who is in Lucknow for the shoot of his upcoming feature film, said, ‘I’m grateful to God that, after nearly two decades in the industry, I have reached a position where roles are being written with me in mind. And, I’m no more filling character spaces in films or shows. Currently, I’m busy wrapping movies ‘14 Phere,’ ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Helmet’ along with an untitled web series. So, work is happening at its pace and I’m hopeful that I am moving in the right direction. For now, I am keeping my fingers crossed. ”

The UPite is happy to be in Lucknow during winters. “I love strolling in winters here — ‘Maza aa jata hai...’ Though I’m not visiting my favourite places due to the ongoing pandemic but for me just being in Lucknow brings a smile on my face.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

From ‘impotency’ to ‘microchip’: Dangerous conspiracy theories surrounding Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Union minister Sadananda Gowda collapses due to low blood sugar, hospitalised
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Women kabadi tournament goes on despite rains to keep farmers’ spirit alive
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.