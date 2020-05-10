Saluting the spirit of ‘khaki warriors’!

Saluting the phenomenal hard work of frontline warriors in the state capital, director-producer Sanjiv Jaiswal has come up with a film on Police Commissionerate Lucknow. Uploaded on its official Twitter handle, the social media is widely circulating and praising the commendable work the men in khaki are doing on various fronts.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) Sujeet Pandey shared that the short film was made to make public aware about the efforts of the cops as one of the front warriors during Covid-19 pandemic. He also informed that the police efforts and work has been lauded by all sections of the society as they not only strictly enforced the lockdown but also helped people in the time of crisis by delivering medicines and food.

Sanjiv has earlier written and directed films like ‘Pranam’ and ‘Shudra: The Rising’. He has also produced ‘Fareb’ and ‘Anwar’. The film maker was shooting Shudra’s sequel ‘Bagawat’ with Rajniesh Duggal when the lockdown halted the shoot.

“The concept came after a discussion of my partner-friend Nitin Mishra with CP Sujeet Pandey. Then I wrote this script and after a go ahead we took the permission to shoot the film in various part of the city. We covered main spots of the city and shot various aspects of police personnel during the time of crisis,” said Sanjeev who has also given a voiceover in the film.

The video shows how 12,000 cops are serving the 36-lakh population of the state capital. “From feeding poor and hungry, helping patients, providing all possible support in hotspots besides, enforcing the lockdown they have been doing so much. The film also shows the human side of the police force who are working 24x7 with the motto – ‘Suraksha aapki, Sankalp humara!’

Sanjiv shot the film with an assistant and edited it at his workstation with limited resources. The Twitterati has showered the cops with praise and admiration, @nabanitachou1 wrote: You are your strength. @TaqviAzmat tweeted: millions of salute to Indian Police while Asad Sheikh wrote ‘Thank you #lkopolice #uppolice for being with us on every path in this pandemic away from family, you protect us all #the real heroes.’