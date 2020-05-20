Sections
Home / Science / 110 mn-year-old rare, toothless dinosaur elaphrosaur identified

110 mn-year-old rare, toothless dinosaur elaphrosaur identified

The five-cm (two-inch)-long neck bone or vertebrae fossil belonged to a dinosaur known as elaphrosaur, meaning “light-footed lizard”, and was related to the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Velociraptor.

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

An artist’s impression of what an elaphrosaur may have looked like. (Photo Credit:Ruairidh Duncan)

A fossil of a rare, toothless dinosaur that walked the earth 110 million years ago was recently identified by palaeontologists.

The five-cm (two-inch)-long neck bone or vertebrae fossil belonged to a dinosaur known as elaphrosaur, meaning “light-footed lizard”, and was related to the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Velociraptor, according to a report in BBC News.

Discovered by a volunteer digger Jessica Parker in 2015 during a dig near Cape Otway in Victoria, Australia, the fossil was identified by a team led by Swinburne University of Technology palaeontologist Dr Stephen Poropat.

It is the first elaphrosaur bone ever to be found in Australia.



It was initially thought to be from a flying reptile called a pterosaur as distinct from a dinosaur, but much later scientists realised that it was a delicately-built dinosaur.

“We soon realised that the neck bone we were studying was from a theropod: a meat-eating dinosaur, related to Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, and modern birds,” Dr Poropat was quoted as saying in an article on Swinburne University website . “The only catch – this ‘meat-eating dinosaur’ probably didn’t eat meat!”

The fossil indicated the animal was about two metres (6.5ft) long. However, fossils of other elaphrosaurus previously found in Tanzania, China and Argentina show that they could reach up to six metres in length, says the BBC report.

Dr Poropat said the Australian elaphrosur had long necks, stumpy arms with small hands, and relatively lightly-built bodies.

“As dinosaurs go, they were rather bizarre. The few known skulls of elaphrosaurs show that the youngsters had teeth, but that the adults lost their teeth and replaced them with a horny beak. We don’t know if this is true for the Victorian elaphrosaur yet — but we might find out if we ever discover a skull.”

Their toothsome youth suggests they may have gone through some kind of dietary shift with age, Poropat told the Guardian. “I’d speculate that it was primarily herbivorus (as an adult), but might have been an opportunistic predator of small animals,” he said.

The identification of the fossil was published this month in the journal Gondwana Research.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sex determination centre busted in Ludhiana; doctor, woman agent held
May 20, 2020 20:47 IST
IGNOU launches online Master’s programme in Hindi
May 20, 2020 20:40 IST
Rajasthan spent Rs 2.69 crore on sending migrants home
May 20, 2020 20:35 IST
Legendary Global to produce Hindi series by Vikramaditya Motwane
May 20, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.