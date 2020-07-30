Sections
Home / Science / 2020’s final Mars mission all set for blastoff from Florida

2020’s final Mars mission all set for blastoff from Florida

The US remains the only country to land successfully at Mars. If all goes well next February, Perseverance will become the ninth US spacecraft to operate on the Martian surface.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Cape Canaveral

It will take the rover Perseverance seven months to reach Mars after travelling 300 million miles. (@NASA/Twitter Photo)

The summer’s third and final mission to Mars — featuring Nasa’s most elaborate life-hunting rover — is on the verge of liftoff.

The rover Perseverance will follow China’s rover-orbiter combo and a United Arab Emirates orbiter, both launched last week. It will take the spacecraft seven months to reach Mars after travelling 300 million miles.

Once on the surface, Perseverance will scrounge for evidence of past microscopic life in an ancient lakebed, and gather the most promising rock samples for future pickup. Nasa is teaming up with the European Space Agency to return the samples to Earth around 2031.

This unprecedented effort will involve multiple launches and spacecraft — and cost more than USD 8 billion.



“We don’t know if life existed there or not. But we do know that Mars at one point in its history was habitable,” Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on the eve of launch.

The US remains the only country to land successfully at Mars. If all goes well next February, Perseverance will become the ninth US spacecraft to operate on the Martian surface.

First things first, though: Good flying weather is forecast for United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket. The Denver-based rocket maker and its heritage companies have launched all of Nasa’s Mars missions, beginning with the Mariners in 1964.

ULA chief executive Tory Bruno said Perseverance is arguably the most sophisticated and most exciting of all the Mars missions.

“We are literally chomping at the bit to take this nuclear-powered dune buggy out to Mars,” he said earlier this week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach
Jul 30, 2020 08:53 IST
Somen Mitra: Master organiser who failed to stop spilt in Bengal Congress
Jul 30, 2020 08:51 IST
Younis Khan explains plans to take Babar Azam’s game to ‘next level’
Jul 30, 2020 08:45 IST
India gears up for Independence Day amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 30, 2020 09:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.