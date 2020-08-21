AIIA, Nisarga Herbs start trials of Ayurvedic Covid-19 prevention medicine

All India Institute of Ayurveda in collaboration with Nisarga Biotech Pvt Ltd will start human trials to check the preventative effect of neem capsules in people who have come in contact with Covid-19 patients.

The trials will be conducted in ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad led by Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, MD, PhD, Director of AIIA and Dr. Asim Sen, Dean ESIC medical college will lead the team of six doctors from AIIA and ESIC.

The tests began on August 7 on 250 individuals. The tests are being conducted using the double-blind trial method where half of the individuals will receive proprietary Neem capsules while the other half will be administered for 28 days. In a double-blind trial, the doctors as well the participants in the trial do not know if they are taking the medicine for which the trial is being conducted or they are taking a blank capsule. This is done to eliminate bias towards the drug whose efficacy is being tested.

Girish Soman, Founder and CEO of Nisarga Biotech Pvt Ltd said, “We are excited to launch this study led by Dr. Prof. Tanuja Nesari, MD, PhD, Director, Head and Professor at AIIA, New Delhi. Dr. Nesari has extensive experience in Ayurvedic and modern research and her experience will help in evaluation of proprietary Neem formulation for prevention of Covid-19.”

Dr. Mohini Barde who is the medical director of this trial highlighted that the primary reason Neem was selected was due to its anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antioxidant properties. She also pointed out that Neem’s ability to bind with virus which has been outlined in molecular docking studies is also a reason for selecting Neem.

Dr Barde said, “This trial may lead to an affordable treatment option now that we are talking of learning to live with Covid 19.”