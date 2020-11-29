Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Science / Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today

Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today

Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building with a height of 829.8 metre and asteroid 2000 WO107, which was discovered in 2000, has a diameter is 820 metre.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107will barrel past earth on November 29 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107, that is more than 800 metre high and over 500 metre wide - bigger than skyscraper Burj Khalifa - will barrel past earth on November 29 and will be closest to our planet at 10.38 am, according to scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building with a height of 829.8 metre and asteroid 2000 WO107, which was discovered in 2000, has a diameter is 820 metre.

The massive asteroid has been classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA). NEA is a group of comets and asteroids pulled into the orbit due to the gravitational forces of nearby planets, which allows them to enter the Earth’s neighbourhood. Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has classified it as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Asteroid’ due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

The asteroid will be at a distance of 43 lakh kilometres from the earth even when it is closest to the planet. This distance is more than the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

It was last officially seen on January 13, 2018 and after November 29, it is expected to pass by Earth on February 6, 2031, according to reports.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Masks will stay even after Covid-19 vaccine is available’: ICMR chief
Nov 29, 2020 08:25 IST
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Nov 29, 2020 07:10 IST
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Australia win toss, elect to bat in Sydney
Nov 29, 2020 08:44 IST
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Nov 29, 2020 01:54 IST

latest news

Luxury industry fights to keep tourists in London after Brexit
Nov 29, 2020 08:39 IST
Sana Khan shares fresh post-wedding pics, see here
Nov 29, 2020 08:37 IST
Gorkhas of Assam seek recognition as indigenous group, release white paper
Nov 29, 2020 08:25 IST
‘Masks will stay even after Covid-19 vaccine is available’: ICMR chief
Nov 29, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.