Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan

Some experts said small fragments of the meteorite might have reached the ground.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:31 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Mallika Soni, Tokyo

Many people in western Japan reported on social media about a brightly burning meteor. (Image via Twitter)

A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.

The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday.

Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.

NHK public television said its cameras in the central prefectures of Aichi, Mie and elsewhere captured the fireball in the southern sky.

A camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth, the Asahi newspaper reported.

