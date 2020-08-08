Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Science / Covid-19 may have longer incubation period of 8 days: Study

Covid-19 may have longer incubation period of 8 days: Study

The research identified pre-symptomatic individuals at their time of departure from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the Covid-19 pandemic originated, and then followed these infected people until their symptoms developed.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Beijing

People wear protective masks as they walk in a shopping street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in a historic part of Beijing, China. (REUTERS FIle )

The incubation period of Covid-19, which is the time after which those infected with the novel coronavirus start showing the first symptoms, could be as much as eight days -- longer than previous estimates of four to five days -- says a new study which involved the largest amount of patient samples to date in such an analysis.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, identified pre-symptomatic individuals at their time of departure from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the Covid-19 pandemic originated, and then followed these infected people until their symptoms developed.

According to the scientists, including Chong You from Peking University in China, the existing estimates of four to five days for the incubation period were based on small samples sizes, limited data, and self-reports that could be biased by the memory or judgement of the patient or interviewer. In the current study, they developed a low-cost approach to estimate incubation periods, and applied it to 1,084 confirmed cases of Covid-19 that had known histories of travel or residency in Wuhan.

The method has better accuracy by relying on a public database of dates of infection, and uses statistical methods to reduce recall bias -- the inaccurate recollection of past events, the scientists said.



Using the new approach, the researchers calculated that the average incubation period was 7.75 days, with 10 per cent of the patients showing an incubation period of 14.28 days.

They said the findings may concern health authorities relying on the standard 14-day quarantine, but cautioned that their approach relies on several assumptions and may not apply to later cases in different parts of the world where the virus may have mutated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jyotika donates Rs 25 lakh, medical equipment to Tanjore govt hospital
Aug 08, 2020 15:56 IST
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Aug 08, 2020 15:56 IST
Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast
Aug 08, 2020 15:44 IST
MoS Kailash Choudhary tweets he has tested positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Aug 08, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.