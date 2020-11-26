Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Science / Egyptian inventor Mahmoud el-Komy’s Cira-03 undergoes trials for performing Covid-19 tests

Egyptian inventor Mahmoud el-Komy’s Cira-03 undergoes trials for performing Covid-19 tests

His creation, which has a human-like face and head and robotic arms, can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays, and display the results to patients on a screen attached to its chest.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 07:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Tanta Egypt

Mahmoud El Komy, a 26-year-old Egyptian mechatronics engineer, stands beside Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, to limit the human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt. (REUTERS)

With Egypt facing a second coronavirus wave, an inventor is trialing a remote-control robot which can test for COVID-19, take the temperature of patients, and warn them if they don’t wear masks at a private hospital north of Cairo.

Mahmoud el-Komy, who designed the robot, called Cira-03, says it can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of the virus.

His creation, which has a human-like face and head and robotic arms, can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays, and display the results to patients on a screen attached to its chest.

“I tried to make the robot seem more human, so that the patient doesn’t fear it. So they don’t feel like a box is walking in on them,” he said.



“There has been a positive response from patients. They saw the robot and weren’t afraid. On the contrary, there is more trust in this because the robot is more precise than humans.”

Cira-03 tests a patient for coronavirus by cupping their chin and then extending an arm with a swab into their mouth.

Abu Bakr El-Mihi, head of a private hospital where the robot is being tested, said they were using the robot to take the temperature of anyone suspected of having Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Nov 26, 2020 06:39 IST
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Nov 26, 2020 04:54 IST
Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry
Nov 26, 2020 04:54 IST
Freedom for politics, not anti-national activities: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Nov 26, 2020 03:54 IST

latest news

12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday
Nov 26, 2020 07:15 IST
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Nov 26, 2020 07:15 IST
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Nov 26, 2020 07:16 IST
Shikhar, and shifting to overdrive
Nov 26, 2020 07:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.