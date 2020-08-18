Sections
Home / Science / Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises $1.9 billion in funding

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises $1.9 billion in funding

This would be the largest single fundraising round to date by SpaceX, according to PitchBook data.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Reuters

Storms clouds move into the area of Launch Complex 39-A at Kennedy Space Center. (AP)

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX has raised $1.9 billion in new funding, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, which reported about the fund round last week, said the private rocket company will have an equity value of $46 billion after the transaction, citing people familiar with the matter.

This would be the largest single fundraising round to date by SpaceX, according to PitchBook data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana records 266 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths
Aug 18, 2020 21:42 IST
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Aug 18, 2020 21:42 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 6.15 L-mark; CM asks people to avoid crowding during Ganeshotsav
Aug 18, 2020 21:40 IST
Art therapy: Crayons, paintbrushes and blank paper are all you need to heal
Aug 18, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.