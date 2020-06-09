Sections
Home / Science / First American woman to walk in space now 1st woman to reach earth’s lowest point

First American woman to walk in space now 1st woman to reach earth’s lowest point

Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, has achieved another first, and that too, at the age of 68! She has become the first woman to reach the lowest-known...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dr Kathy Sullivan (left) and Victor Vescovo after their dive to Challenger Deep. s (Photo Credit: Enrique Alvarez / EYOS Expeditions website)

Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, has achieved another first, and that too, at the age of 68! She has become the first woman to reach the lowest-known point on earth, according to media reports.

On June 7, former NASA astronaut Sullivan reached the bottom of the Challenger Deep, almost 6.9 miles or 11,000 metres below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to EYOS Expeditions, the company coordinating the logistics of the mission.

Challenger Deep, which is within the Mariana Trench in western Pacific lying about 1,000 miles east of the Philippines, is considered to be the deepest point in Earth’s oceans.

Sullivan, accompanied by Victor Vescovo, an entrepreneur and deep sea explorer, in a deep sea submersible, emerged from her 35,810-foot dive on Sunday after an expedition that lasted just under four hours, according to a report in cnet dot com.



The dive made Sullivan the first person to both walk in space and to descend to the deepest point in the ocean.

The duo celebrated their return by making a call to the International Space Station (ISS), at an altitude of around 254 miles or 408 km above the earth.

“As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut this was an extraordinary day, a once in a lifetime day, seeing the moonscape of the Challenger Deep and then comparing notes with my colleagues on the ISS about our remarkable reusable inner-space outer-spacecraft,” Kathy Sullivan said in a statement.

The space station’s newest crew members - Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken- recently created space history by becoming the first NASA astronauts to be delivered to the ISS aboard a space capsule built by a private company. The duo reached the space station on May 31 aboard Crew Dragon capsule built by entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Kathy Sullivan created history 36 years ago on October 11, 1984 by becoming the first American to walk in space.

After Sunday’s dive, she is now only the 8th person to reach the bottom of the Challenger Deep.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nagpur Police shares Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah inspired advisory post
Jun 09, 2020 17:05 IST
Chinese troops at standoff points in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley start thinning out, India also reciprocates
Jun 09, 2020 17:05 IST
Squad of remoras hitches a ride in a pregnant whale shark’s mouth
Jun 09, 2020 17:08 IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Board declares Class 10 results at hpbose.org
Jun 09, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.