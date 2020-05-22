Sections
Home / Science / For the first time, astronomers witness birth of new planet around a distant star

For the first time, astronomers witness birth of new planet around a distant star

The images, taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), show a dense disc of dust and gas around a young star AB Aurigae in which astronomers have spotted a prominent spiral structure with a ‘twist’ that marks the site where a planet may be forming.

Updated: May 22, 2020 17:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by:Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image shows the disc around the young AB Aurigae star, where ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) has spotted signs of planet birth. (Photo Credit: ESO/Boccaletti et al.)

Scientists have captured images of what could the first direct evidence of a planet being born around a young star.

The images, taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), show a dense disc of dust and gas around a young star AB Aurigae in which astronomers have spotted a prominent spiral structure with a ‘twist’ that marks the planetary maternity ward or the site where a planet may be forming.

“Thousands of exoplanets have been identified so far, but little is known about how they form,” said Anthony Boccaletti, the lead researcher who led the study from the Observatoie de Paris, PSL, University, France.

An exoplanet is a planet orbiting a star outside our solar system. While more than 4,000 exoplanets have been, according to report in cbc.ca, it’s rare to see one so early on in its formation.



The star AB Aurigae around which the new planet is forming is located 520 light years away from earth in the constellation of Auriga or the Charioteer, according to an article on the European Southern Observatory website. A light year is the distance light travels in a year which is 5.9 trillion miles or 9.5 trillion km.

“We need to observe very young systems to really capture the moment when planets form,” Boccaletti was quoted as saying in the European Southern Observatory article.

Astronomers know planets are born in dusty discs surrounding young stars such as AB Aurigae as cold gas and dust clump together. However, till now they had been unable to take sufficiently sharp and deep images of these young discs to find the ‘twist’ that marks the spot where a baby planet may be coming to existence .

The new observations with ESO’s VLT, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics journal, provide crucial clues to help scientists better understand this process.

Scientists believe the bright yellow ‘twist’ region captured by the ESO’s VLT is the site where a planet may be forming and it lies at about the same distance from the AB Aurigae star as Neptune does from the sun.

The ESO is constructing a 39-metre Extremely Large Telescope now and Bottacelli says the instrument will allow astronomers to get even more detailed views of the planets in the making.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anil Kapoor: Staying at home is the price we’ve to pay
May 22, 2020 18:41 IST
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Date and time of moon sighting in India
May 22, 2020 18:36 IST
Surjewala slams BJP-JJP govt in Haryana for imposing curbs on paddy cultivation
May 22, 2020 18:33 IST
Andhra HC orders CBI probe in Vizag doctor’s manhandling by cops
May 22, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.