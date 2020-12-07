Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Science / Great conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers after 397 years on Dec 21

Great conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers after 397 years on Dec 21

In the run-up to the date, both planets will appear to progressively come closer to each other, with every passing day.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Kolkata

In most major cities across India, the conjunction could be seen just after sunset. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo for representation)

In a rare celestial event, Jupiter and Saturn will be seen very close to each other on December 21, appearing like one bright star.

The two planets have never been so close since 1623, and hence, the term “a great conjunction”, Director of M P Birla Planetarium, Debi Prasad Duari, said in a statement.

“If two celestial bodies visually appear close to each other from Earth, it is called a conjunction. And such conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter is at times called a great conjunction,” he said.

Also Read | Celestial Christmas decoration: Sky will light up with Geminid meteor shower this December



The planets will next come comparably close on March 15, 2080.



On the night of December 21, their physical distance will be around 735 million km, Duari said.

In the run-up to the date, both planets will appear to progressively come closer to each other, with every passing day, he said.

In most major cities across India, the conjunction could be seen just after sunset.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Dec 07, 2020 10:48 IST
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Dec 07, 2020 10:03 IST
LIVE: We support all demands of farmers, says Arvind Kejriwal
Dec 07, 2020 11:07 IST
Akhilesh Yadav stopped from joining farmer protest, riot police outside house
Dec 07, 2020 10:54 IST

latest news

Captain Kohli shatters records as India win T20I series against Australia
Dec 07, 2020 11:05 IST
Great conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers after 397 years on Dec 21
Dec 07, 2020 11:03 IST
UP forms high-level team for security of Covid-19 vaccine storage areas
Dec 07, 2020 11:00 IST
Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 declared, final answer key released, get direct links here
Dec 07, 2020 10:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.