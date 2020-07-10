Sections
Home / Science / Here’s how to spot comet NEOWISE in July before it disappears for 6,000 yrs

Here’s how to spot comet NEOWISE in July before it disappears for 6,000 yrs

Comet NEOWISE will come closest to Earth on July 22 when it will be at a distance of about 103 million kilometres from our planet.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise", is seen in the sky over Ballintoy, Britain July 8, 2020, in this picture taken from a social media. Picture taken July 8, 2020. (NIGHTSKYHUNTER.COM via REUTERS)

Skywatchers in the northern hemisphere are being treated to the sight of a newly-discovered comet this month which can be observed even with the naked eye by the lucky ones.

Dubbed C/2020 F3, the comet is also known as NEOWISE after being discovered by NASA’s Near Earth Asteroid Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer telescope on March 27 this year.

The comet made its closest approach to the sun on July 3, 2020, passing at about 43 million km from the sun, which is closer than the average distance between the sun and Mercury. It is now moving away from the sun’s glare, making it more visible from Earth.

Just over the weekend, astronauts Bob Behnken and his Russian colleague Ivan Vagner captured images of NEOWISE from the International Space Station and shared them on Twitter.



As of July 7, the comet was easily seen through binoculars, with some observers able to see it with unaided eyes, NASA said on its website. “Through about the middle of the month, the comet is visible around 10 degrees above the northeastern horizon (the width of your outstretched fist) in the hour before dawn. From mid-July on, it’s best viewed as an evening object, rising increasingly higher above the northwestern horizon.”

According to an article in EarthSky.org, NEOWISE will be highest in the dawn sky around July 11. However, from mid-July ( around July 12-15), the comet will become visible just after sunset, low in the northwest horizon.

NEOWISE will come closest to Earth on July 22 when it will be at a distance of about 103 million kilometres from our planet.

Well, you have three weeks to observe the NEOWISE comet. So, grab a pair of good binoculars and either get up at dawn this week or at be out at dusk later in the month.

But don’t miss this chance to view comet NEOWISE because it is now headed back toward the outer solar system.

“The comet takes about 6,800 years to make one lap around its long, stretched out orbit, so it won’t visit the inner solar system again for many thousands of years,” says NASA.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how to spot comet NEOWISE in July before it disappears for 6,000 yrs
Jul 10, 2020 01:48 IST
PSI succumbs to Covid-19 in Mumbai, 54-year-old constable dies in Thane
Jul 10, 2020 01:33 IST
₹1.33-L fines collected since July 4 in Panvel for flouting lockdown norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Hawkers dump vegetables on road near Mumbai after civic officials shut market for flouting social distancing norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.