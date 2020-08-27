Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Science / Japanese researchers say ozone effective in neutralising Covid-19

Japanese researchers say ozone effective in neutralising Covid-19

Scientists at Fujita Health University told a news conference they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:14 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Tokyo

A recent study at the Georgia Institute of Technology showed that ozone may be effective in disinfecting gowns, goggles and other medical protective equipment. (Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)

Japanese researchers said on Wednesday that low concentrations of ozone can neutralise coronavirus particles, potentially providing a way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas.

Scientists at Fujita Health University told a news conference they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million (ppm), levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus.

The experiment used an ozone generator in a sealed chamber with a sample of coronavirus. The potency of the virus declined by more than 90% when subjected to low level ozone for 10 hours.

“Transmission of the novel coronavirus may be reduced by continuous, low-concentration ozone treatment, even in environments where people are present, using this kind of system,” said lead researcher Takayuki Murata.



“We found it to be particularly effective in high-humidity conditions.”

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Ozone, a type of oxygen molecule, is known to inactivate many pathogens, and previously experiments have shown that high concentrations, between 1-6 ppm, were effective against the coronavirus but potentially toxic to humans.

A recent study at the Georgia Institute of Technology showed that ozone may be effective in disinfecting gowns, goggles and other medical protective equipment.

Fujita Medical University Hospital, in Aichi prefecture central Japan, has installed ozone generators to reduce infection in waiting areas and patient rooms.

The university has also performed a clinical trial of Fujifilm Holdings Corp’s Avigan drug on Covid-19 patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Aug 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade
Aug 27, 2020 10:44 IST
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Aug 27, 2020 10:46 IST
Lot of unanswered questions in Thunberg’s approach to Indian education system: Nishank
Aug 27, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.