Sections
Home / Science / ‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space

‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken took pictures of Neowise as it came into the view of earth and tweeted them from ISS,describing them as “last night’s fireworks”.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner shared this photo of Comet NEOWISE which he captured from International Space Station. (Photo Credit : Ivan Vagner / Twitter)

This weekend was a treat for astronomy lovers as the lucky ones managed to observe a comet streaking across the sky.

Dubbed Comet C/2020 F3 or NEOWISE, it was captured and shared by many including astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken took pictures of NEOWISE as it came into the view of earth and tweeted them from ISS,describing them as “last night’s fireworks”.

“Last night’s fireworks, for real. Because Science,” said Behnken’s tweet which was a collage of four pictures showing the comet shining bright near the glowing curve of Earth.



 

Behnken’s ISS colleague, Roscosomos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, too, shared NEOWISE’s images, calling them “the brightest comet seen over the last seven years.”

 

Down below on Earth, many skywatchers also shared their images of the comet. Astrophotographer Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn shared a stunning shot over the Toronto skyline.

 

The comet was discovered by NASA’s Near Earth Asteroid Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) spacecraft on March 27, according to Astronomy dot com.

At the moment, one needs a good pair of binoculars to catch sight of Comet NEOWISE in most locations. But it should dazzle throughout July surrounding its closest approach to Earth, which occurs on July 22, according to an article in Space dot com.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana begins demolition of old secretariat complex, opposition protests
Jul 07, 2020 17:39 IST
Creativity cannot be locked down, say organizers
Jul 07, 2020 17:36 IST
Fight against COVID-19: Ban Labs’ Ashwagandha Herbal Tea helps in enhancing natural immunity
Jul 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Pokerbaazi.com organizes a first of its kind live session on mental health
Jul 07, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.