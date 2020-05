NASA gives go-ahead for first crewed SpaceX flight on May 27

SpaceX’s March 30, 2020 photo shows NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley during a test at a SpaceX processing facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla. The two are scheduled for a May 27 launch aboard a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station. (AP File Photo)

NASA said Friday that it has given the green light to next week’s launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX vessel -- the first crewed space flight to leave from US soil in nine years.

Top officials at the US space agency and Elon Musk’s company have been meeting since Thursday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for final verifications ahead of the May 27 mission.

“The Flight Readiness Review has concluded! NASA’s SpaceX Crew Dragon mission is cleared to proceed toward liftoff,” the US space agency said on Twitter.