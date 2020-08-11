Sections
Home / Science / NASA maps damage caused by Beirut blast using satellite data

NASA maps damage caused by Beirut blast using satellite data

On the map, dark red pixels – like those present at and around the Port of Beirut – represent the most severe damage.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NASA used satellite data to produce the map. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Earth Observatory of Singapore/ESA)

NASA has used satellite-derived data to map the likely extent of devastation caused by the August 4 explosion in Beirut which killed at least 163 people.

The Advnaced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team of the American space agency, in collaboration with the Earth Observatory of Singapore, analysed satellite-derived synthetic aperture radar data to produce the map.

“Maps like this one can help identify badly damaged areas where people may need assistance,” NASA said in a statement.

On the map, dark red pixels – like those present at and around the Port of Beirut – represent the most severe damage. Areas in orange are moderately damaged and areas in yellow are likely to have sustained somewhat less damage. Each colored pixel represents an area of 30 meters (33 yards).



The map contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data processed by the European Space Agency (ESA).

The destruction caused by the blast was also captured in many satellite photos.

A SkySat spacecraft, operated by San Francisco-based company Planet, captured detailed imagery of the port of Beirut both before and after the blast. Planet posted the photos on Twitter a day after the blast.

 

Colorado-based space technology company Maxar, too, shared before and after images from the explosion in Beirut .

 

The explosion in the Lebanese capital last week occurred at a port warehouse of what authorities said was more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, injuring more than 6,000 people and causing widespread destruction.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 11, 2020
Aug 11, 2020 09:24 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar names two players for whom IPL 2020 will be big
Aug 11, 2020 09:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Aug 11, 2020 09:14 IST
Triumph Street Triple R to launch in India today: Here’s what to expect
Aug 11, 2020 09:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.