Sections
E-Paper
Home / Science / NASA to launch delicate stowing of Osiris-Rex asteroid samples

NASA to launch delicate stowing of Osiris-Rex asteroid samples

The probe is on a mission to collect fragments that scientists hope will help unravel the origins of our solar system, but that hit a snag after it picked up too big of a sample.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 06:47 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

This illustration shows NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft stowing the sample it collected from asteroid Bennu on Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/University of Arizona, Tucson)

NASA’s robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex is set to begin on Tuesday a delicate operation to store the precious particles it scooped up from the asteroid Bennu, but which were leaking into space when a flap got wedged open.

The probe is on a mission to collect fragments that scientists hope will help unravel the origins of our solar system, but that hit a snag after it picked up too big of a sample.

Also Read: NASA to announce ‘exciting new discovery’ about Moon today

Fragments from the asteroid’s surface are in a collector at the end of the probe’s three-meter (10-foot) arm, slowly escaping into space because some rocks have prevented the compartment closing completely.

That arm is what came into contact with Bennu for a few seconds last Tuesday in the culmination of a mission launched from Earth some four years ago.



The probe is thought to have collected some 400 grams (14 ounces) of fragments, far more than the minimum of 60 grams needed, NASA said previously.

Scientists need to stow the sample in a capsule that is at the probe’s center, and the operation was moved up to Tuesday from the planned November 2 date due to the leak.

Also Read: NASA calls this image ‘galactic attraction’. Check it out to see why

“The abundance of material we collected from Bennu made it possible to expedite our decision to stow,” said Dante Lauretta, project chief.

Osiris-Rex is set to come home in September 2023, hopefully with the largest sample returned from space since the Apollo era.

The stowing operation will take several days, NASA said, because it requires the team’s oversight and input unlike some of Osiris-Rex’s other operations that run autonomously.

After each step in the process the spacecraft will send information and images back to Earth so scientists can make sure everything is proceeding correctly.

The probe is so far away that it takes 18.5 minutes for its transmissions to reach Earth, and any signal from the control room requires the same amount of time to reach Osiris-Rex.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court 
Oct 27, 2020 06:08 IST
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Oct 27, 2020 07:03 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 27, 2020 03:06 IST

latest news

Priyanka’s mom said this ‘stupidest thing’ after her crowning moment
Oct 27, 2020 07:30 IST
Protests in Italy over new coronavirus crackdown turn violent
Oct 27, 2020 07:29 IST
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
PM Modi didn’t accept tea during 9-hour questioning by Gujarat riots SIT: Probe chief
Oct 27, 2020 07:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.