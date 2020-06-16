Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Science / Novel super-potent human antibodies provide protection against Covid-19: Study

Novel super-potent human antibodies provide protection against Covid-19: Study

The research sets the stage for clinical trials and additional tests of the antibodies, which are now being produced as potential treatments and preventives for Covid-19, the researchers said.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Washington

Injections of such antibodies could, in principle, be given to patients in the early stage of Covid-19 to reduce the level of virus and protect against severe disease. (REUTERS)

Scientists have discovered antibodies in the blood of recovered Covid-19 patients that provide powerful protection against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease, when tested in animals and human cell cultures.

Injections of such antibodies could, in principle, be given to patients in the early stage of Covid-19 to reduce the level of virus and protect against severe disease, according to the researchers from the Scripps Research Institute in the US.

These antibodies may also be used to provide temporary, vaccine-like protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection for healthcare workers, elderly people, and others who respond poorly to traditional vaccines or are suspected of a recent exposure to the coronavirus, they said.

The research, published on Monday in the journal Science, offers a paradigm of swift reaction to an emergent and deadly viral pandemic. It sets the stage for clinical trials and additional tests of the antibodies, which are now being produced as potential treatments and preventives for Covid-19, the researchers said.



“The discovery of these very potent antibodies represents an extremely rapid response to a totally new pathogen,” said Dennis Burton from the Scripps Research Institute. “It has been a tremendous collaborative effort, and we’re now focused on making large quantities of these promising antibodies for clinical trials,” said Thomas Rogers, an adjunct assistant professor at Scripps Research, and assistant professor of Medicine at University of California, San Diego.

Developing a treatment or vaccine for severe Covid-19 is currently the world’s top public health priority, the researchers said.One approach to new viral threats is to identify, in the blood of recovering patients, antibodies that neutralise the virus’s ability to infect cells, they said.

These antibodies, the researchers said, can then be mass-produced, using biotechnology methods, as a treatment that blocks severe disease and as a vaccine like preventive that circulates in the blood for several weeks to protect against infection.

This approach already has been demonstrated successfully against Ebola virus and the pneumonia-causing respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, they said.The researchers took blood samples from patients who had recovered from mild-to-severe Covid-19.

They developed test cells that express ACE2, the receptor that SARS-CoV-2 uses to get into human cells.In a set of initial experiments, the team tested whether antibody-containing blood from the patients could bind to the virus and strongly block it from infecting the test cells.

The scientists were able to isolate more than 1,000 distinct antibody-producing immune cells, called B cells, each of which produced a distinct anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody.The team obtained the antibody gene sequences from these B cells so that they could produce the antibodies in the laboratory.

By screening these antibodies individually, the team identified several that, even in tiny quantities, could block the virus in test cells, and one that could also protect hamsters against heavy viral exposure.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher
Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST
Congress an ‘old squeaking charpoy’, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
Jun 16, 2020 16:32 IST
Rupee pares initial gains, settles 17 paise down at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 16, 2020 16:28 IST
ONE Championship fighter helps village in Punjab fight off Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.