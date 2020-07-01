‘Real bummer’: How NASA astronaut Cassidy felt on losing mirror during spacewalk

Sections
NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy said he has no idea how the small mirror on his left sleeve came off during his spacewalk last Friday.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:38 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Anubha  Rohatgi, Cape Canaveral

This photo provided by NASA shows NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and NASA Flight Engineer Bob Behnken during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday, June 26, 2020. (AP)

The commander of the International Space Station said Monday that losing a mirror during last week’s otherwise successful spacewalk was “a real bummer.”

“I just happened to glance down and I saw this reflecting thing disappearing into the darkness, and that was the last I saw of it,” Cassidy said in an interview with The Associated Press. “That was a real bummer for me.”

He’ll use a spare for Wednesday’s spacewalk, the second of four he and NASA astronaut Bob Behnken will do to replace old station batteries.



Spacewalking astronauts wear a mirror on each sleeve to see the displays on their chest control panel.

The five-man crew, meanwhile, is closely following the pandemic news back on Earth. The virus is hitting Houston — home to NASA astronauts and Johnson Space Center — especially hard. Florida is also coping with a spike in cases; that’s where Kennedy Space Center, the launch site, is based.

“Up here, our daily routine doesn’t involve quite so strict measures — really any measures at all. We just go about our time,” Cassidy said. “But we definitely are concerned.”

Cassidy is two-and-a-half months into a six-month mission, along with two Russians who launched with him from Kazakhstan. Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived via SpaceX a month ago; their August splashdown will be the first for a NASA crew in 45 years. It’s the first astronaut flight for SpaceX.

