Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Science / Russian vaccine not in advanced test stages, says WHO

Russian vaccine not in advanced test stages, says WHO

WHO and partners have included nine experimental Covid-19 vaccines within an investment mechanism it is encouraging countries to join, known as the Covax facility.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, London

A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization says the vaccine approved by Russia this week is not among the nine that it considers in the advanced stages of testing.

WHO and partners have included nine experimental Covid-19 vaccines within an investment mechanism it is encouraging countries to join, known as the Covax facility. The initiative allows countries to invest in several vaccines to obtain early access, while theoretically providing funding for developing countries.

“We don’t have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment” on the Russia vaccine, said Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO’s director-general. “We’re currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information to understand the status of that product, the trials that have been undertaken and then what the next steps might be.” This week, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia had approved a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to complete advanced trials in people and claimed, without evidence, the immunization protects people for up to two years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Farm remodels 13-acre corn maze to spell out ‘Covid go away’
Aug 14, 2020 10:28 IST
Terrorists kill 2 police officers, injure one in J-K’s Nowgam
Aug 14, 2020 10:30 IST
Sushant’s sister scolds staff member over money transfer in viral video
Aug 14, 2020 10:26 IST
Students of SDMC schools will learn Madhubani painting: South Delhi mayor
Aug 14, 2020 10:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.