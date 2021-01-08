Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Science / Scientists study vaccines’ effectiveness against new Covid strains

Scientists study vaccines’ effectiveness against new Covid strains

NIH scientists are studying whether Covid-19 vaccines will provide the same level of protection against new strains of the virus as they do against earlier strains.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:28 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta,

The discovery of new strains of the SARS-Cov-2 virus from South Africa and the United Kingdom have raised concern about their impact on the pandemic. (Pixabay)

NIH scientists are studying whether Covid-19 vaccines will provide the same level of protection against new strains of the virus as they do against earlier strains, the agency’s lead scientist on coronavirus said.

At the same time, Kizzmekia S. Corbett, scientific lead for the coronavirus vaccines team at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said she’s “not as alarmed as the media would have us think” by the emergence of the new strains.

The discovery of new strains of the SARS-Cov-2 virus from South Africa and the United Kingdom have raised concern about their impact on the pandemic. The newer strains appear to transmit more easily but aren’t more severe in that they don’t make people any sicker than the other strains.

There needs to be a have fundamental scientific understanding around each of the these genetic variations, and those studies are already happening at the National Institutes of Health, said Corbett, who made her comments Thursday night during an event on vaccines hosted by BlackDoctor.org.

Scientists are working to figure out how well the vaccines protect patients with the new strains by testing the vaccines in serum from people who got the vaccine in the early-stage clinical trials or from animal models, she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

‘PM Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine’: Tej Pratap Yadav
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
The who’s who of US president-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Senior IOC member says he’s not sure Tokyo Games will happen
by Press Trust of India
Karnataka to receive 13.90 lakh vaccine vials in next couple of days
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.