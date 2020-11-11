Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Science / SpaceX wins NASA blessing to ferry astronauts to space station

SpaceX wins NASA blessing to ferry astronauts to space station

SpaceX’s first operational flight for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, with docking at the station expected eight and a half hours later. A backup launch attempt would be at 7:27 pm on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 06:32 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, May 30, 2020. (Reuters File Photo)

SpaceX won formal NASA approval to carry astronauts to the International Space Station, reaching a milestone for a commercial space vehicle three months after completing a crewed test mission.

The certification enables SpaceX’s Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket to begin regular crew rotations to the orbiting lab, with the next flight planned for Nov. 14 with four astronauts. NASA granted final approval after a two-day flight readiness review that concluded Tuesday, making the SpaceX vehicles the first that the US agency has rated for humans since the Space Shuttle.

“This is a great honor that inspires confidence in our endeavor to return to the Moon, travel to Mars, and ultimately help humanity become multi-planetary,” Elon Musk, founder of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., said in a statement.

SpaceX’s first operational flight for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, with docking at the station expected eight and a half hours later. A backup launch attempt would be at 7:27 pm on Sunday. A second mission is set for March 2021 with a third in September or October.

Boeing Co. is also a participant in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to fly astronauts to the station, but the company has suffered delays following a botched uncrewed test flight of its Starliner vehicle in December 2019. Boeing plans a second test, also without crew, in the first quarter of 2021, said Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew manager.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nov 11, 2020 06:06 IST
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
Nov 11, 2020 06:10 IST
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Nov 11, 2020 06:12 IST
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Nov 11, 2020 06:13 IST

latest news

US has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December: Health secretary
Nov 11, 2020 07:23 IST
IPL 2020: Full List of award winners
Nov 11, 2020 07:13 IST
Fauci says he will take new Pfizer vaccine if FDA approves it
Nov 11, 2020 07:10 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya proposes marriage to Disha Parmar
Nov 11, 2020 06:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.