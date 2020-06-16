Sections
Home / Science / Stargazing Curiosity rover captures images of Earth and Venus in Mars night sky

Stargazing Curiosity rover captures images of Earth and Venus in Mars night sky

The two-image twilight panorama shows Earth in one frame and Venus in the other as mere pinpoints of light, according to a NASA statement. Scientists say the planets appear so tiny due to a combination of distance and the fact that it was taken where there was more dust in the air on Mars.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Two images of the night sky were combined to show Earth and Venus as seen by NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover on June 5, 2020. The planets appear as pinpoints of light owing to a combination of distance and dust in the air. (Credits:NASA / JPL-Caltech)

If you are big time into stargazing, don’t you get a thrill every time you spot Venus in the night sky? Well, American space agency NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, too, did some stargazing recently and captured images of not just Venus but of Earth as well!

The Curiosity rover camera, Mastcam, captured a shot of Earth and Venus around 75 minutes after sunset on the Red planet on June 5.

The two-image twilight panorama shows Earth in one frame and Venus in the other as mere pinpoints of light, according to a NASA statement. Scientists say the planets, which normally look like very bright stars, appear so tiny due to a combination of distance and the fact that it was taken where there was more dust in the air on Mars.

The brief photo session was partly to gauge the twilight brightness as during this time of the year on Mars, there’s more dust in the air to reflect sunlight, making it particularly bright, says Mastcam co-investigator Mark Lemmon of the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado.



“Even moderately bright stars were not visible when this image of Venus was taken,” Lemmon said. “Earth also has bright twilights after some large volcanic eruptions.”

The high-altitude dust in the Martian air right now is also the reason that the colour and brightness of the sky in the present photo of Earth and Venus is significantly different from the one that the Mastcam captured of Earth and its Moon in 2014, NASA said.

The Curiosity rover was launched on November 26, 2011 and landed on Mars on August 5, 2012. Since its landing, the rover has captured blue Martian sunsets, passing asteroids, planet Mercury as well as Mars’ two moons – Phobos and Deimos – transiting across the Sun.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

22-year-old shoots self after shooting uncle dead in Tarn Taran village
Jun 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Himachal: CPI (M) holds stir, seeks relief for people out of jobs
Jun 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Uttarakhand: One Covid-19 positive patient dies; 67 fresh cases take overall tally to 1,912
Jun 16, 2020 18:06 IST
Private hospitals in Telangana oppose move to cap Covid-19 treatment cost
Jun 16, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.