‘Worked hard problems with phones?’ Elon Musk tweets eligibility criteria for joining Neuralink

Elon Musk tweets eligibility criteria for joining Neuralink

Musk is expected to make a big announcement about Neuralink in August.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has invited even non neuroscience engineers to join his firm. (REUTERS Photo)

Tesla CEO and among the world’s most well known entrepreneurs, Elon Musk is inviting engineers without any background in neuroscience to join Neuralink, his brain-machine interface company. He tweeted that the job could very well do with the skill set of an electrical/electronic/mechanical/software engineer.

“This is primarily an electrical/electronic (chip design)/mechanical/software engineering problem for the Link itself & the surgical robot,” he tweeted.

He laid out a few examples to say engineers with ability to do these could very well apply for a position in his company.

“If you’ve solved hard problems with phones / wearables (sealing, signal processing, inductive charging, power mgmt, etc), please consider working at engineering@neuralink.com,” one of Musk’s many tweets on the issue said.



He added that the ability to solve “high-volume, high-reliability”, low-cost production problems was especially valued for the positions on offer.

Neuralink was founded as a medical research company in 2016 and has since hired several high-profile neuroscientists from various universities for developing highly specialized products, often touted as developed from the technology of the future.

Among its other objectives, Musk’s firm creates devices resembling tiny sewing machines that can be implanted in the human brain for several purposes, including for improving memory or more direct interfacing with computing devices.

Musk is widely expected to make a big announcement about the ongoing work at the company on August 28.

In one of the most talked about projects, Neuralink had last year showcased tiny brain “threads” put in a long lasting chip, considered to be usable at home with the potential to replace existing cumbersome devices used as brain-machine interfaces. It was aimed to help paralysed people control devices and empower people with brain disorders.

“This would solve a lot of brain/spine injuries and is ultimately essential for AI symbiosis,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

It is speculated that Musk may announce human trials for the Neuralink technology that has been tested successfully on mice and even apes.

Earlier in February this year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO had promised an “awesome” update by Neuralink.

The technology used for this brain interface revolves around the threads embedded in the brain which communicates with the chip and a device that can be placed behind the ear.

The chip has been named NI sensor and it can be controlled by an iPhone app that can have as many as 3,072 electrodes per array distributed across 96 threads — each smaller than the tiniest human hair.

