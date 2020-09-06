Sections
Ankita Konwar-Milind Soman's mushy messages for each other will make you amp up your romance game this monsoon

Ankita Konwar-Milind Soman’s mushy messages for each other will make you amp up your romance game this monsoon

Ankita Konwar goes all gaga over hubby Milind Soman this weekend and his equally mushy reply makes us wonder if it’s the monsoon vibe or just Cupid being selectively kind

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:03 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ankita Konwar-Milind Soman’s mushy messages (Instagram/ankita_earthy)

Love is in the air and Tinsel town’s hot couple, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman, will not let us believe otherwise courtesy their unapologetic PDA. While her Instagram handle is proof of Ankita going all gaga over her hubby this weekend, Milind’s equally mushy reply made us wonder if it’s the monsoon vibe or just Cupid being selectively kind with his arrows of romance.

Taking to her handle on the photo-sharing app, Ankita shared a serene picture of Milind gazing into the landscape yonder, standing with a cup of tea in the perfect backdrop of a rosy sky and trees. If the picture was not enough to make fans amp up their romance game, Ankita’s caption surely sealed the deal.

It read, “My view My partner in the lesson called life, who has also taught me a great deal about it Grateful for everyone who has added to my little pool of knowledge from the vast ocean out there Thank you today and everyday (sic).” Quick to comment, Milind too gushed over his partner as he replied, “Learning from you too so many wonderful things (sic).”



Milind Soman’s reply on Ankita Konwar’s Instagram post ( Instagram/ankita_earthy )

Treating fans to another gorgeous picture, Ankita shared a sneak-peek of Milind working out in the woods. Donning only a pair of black shorts, Milind was seen smiling as he hung from the pull-up bars. Ankita cheekily captioned it, “You’re welcome” and punctuated it with a wink emoji.



Ankita Konwar’s Instagram story for Milind Soman ( Instagram/ankita_earthy )

Ankita and Milind know how to keep fans hooked with regular updates of not only their fitness routines and travelling adventures but also by giving a glimpse of their intimate moments. Their gush-worthy posts are much loved by social media users and we don’t blame them as the duo undoubtedly keeps raising the bar of couple, fitness and travel goals.

