Ankita Konwar shares 81-year-old mother-in-law's fitness video, calls her Wonder Woman

Ankita Konwar shares 81-year-old mother-in-law’s fitness video, calls her Wonder Woman

Ankita Konwar’s mother-in-law is truly a Wonder Woman. The fitness enthusiast recently shared a video of Usha Soman in which she can be seen doing push-ups and jumping ropes while wearing a saree. Milind Soman is a proud son.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:56 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ankita Konwar shares 81-year-old mother-in-law’s fitness video (Instagram/milindrunning)

We all know about Milind Soman and his love for fitness. But do you know where he inherited this love for exercise from? His mother. Yes, that is correct. Milind’s mother, Usha Soman is truly a Wonder Woman. The 81-year-old is fit as a fiddle and will give any young person a run for their money when it comes to exercise.

Both, Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar often share videos and images of Usha working out and it always manages to leaves us speechless. During the lockdown, we saw her doing push-ups, skipping rope and working out with Ankita. Just like us, the marathon runner is also in awe of her mother-in-law and she recently shared a video on social media that proves the same.

Ankita took to her Twitter account to post snippets from the exercise sessions of Usha Soman. The clip starts with her mother-in-law saying, “I think there is a wonder woman in each one of us.” The 16-second clip shows Usha skipping rope and doing push-ups and the best part about the video is that she is doing all of that in a saree.

The clip was shared with the caption, “This is what my MIL had to say after I told her all about my superhero love #WonderWoman And I just compiled a few snippets of her just being herself. This is her at 81!!!What’s your excuse ? Unamused face #thursdayvibes (sic).” The proud son, Milind Soman retweeted the video with the caption, “Aai (sic).”



 

The marathon runners Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are also quite famous for their extreme fitness sessions of which they share glimpses on social media in order to inspire their fans to stay fit physically and mentally. Check out some of their workout posts:

 

 

 

Milind and Ankita got married in a private ceremony two years ago in Alibaug, near Mumbai.  

