Aquaman star Jason Momoa crying at the thought of daughter Lola dating is all dads ever

You can possess a giant physique of six feet four inches and be the intimidating Khal Drogo of Game of Thrones but when the topic of your daughter surfaces, you are bound to go weak in the knees and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is no different. In a recent interview, the 41-year-old star admitted that he cried when his daughter Lola turned 13, all at the mere thought of her dating soon.

Married to actor Lisa Bonet, Momoa is also close to her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz and their daughter Zoë, whom he often refers to as “zozo bear” on Instagram. In the regular incredibly sweet PDA, fans have often seen Zoë call Momoa, “papa bear”. It was when Zoë started bringing boyfriends home and Kravitz played it super cool that Momoa seemed “baffled”.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Momoa admitted that he would inevitable freak out when Lola starts doing the same and that he legit cried at this thought when she turned 13. He shared, “I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dipshit bad boy.”

Hoping that Lola will find someone like Momoa who is deeply devoted to his wife, the actor added, “I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!’”

As a doting father, Jason Momoa’s reaction to his daughter’s personal life relates well with all dads ever. Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 when she was a single mother to teenage daughter, Zoë and was raising her with ex-husband Lenny.

During the quarantine, Momoa made sure that he spent quality time with his kids, including his 11-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, whom he calls Wolfie. Since there is no television set in their house nor do the kids have phones, their lockdown was spent climbing on the two walls that Momoa had built, hiking with their three dogs, swimming, listening to records, skateboarding and guitar playing.

