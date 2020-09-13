‘Choose to be a conscience keeper’: Sushmita Sen’s love advice this Sunday has our full attention

Breaking stereotypes ever since she first stepped in the industry, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has never given us a chance to see her not follow her heart and this quarantine was no different as she made her digital debut with Hotstar original series Aarya. Her social media handle is rid with her quality family time spent in the company of her two daughters – Alisah and Renee and beau Rohman Shawl.

This Sunday, the diva was in the mood of retrospect or so her latest post suggested as she penned a love advice for her 5.5 million followers on Instagram. Sushmita shared her detailed Sunday musings about how relationships should be in 2020 and we can’t help but jot down the love advice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a picture with a message that read, “Our culture has accepted two huge lies… The first is that if you disagree with someone, you must hate them. The second is that to love someone means you agree with everything they believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don’t have to compromise convictions to be compassionate (sic).”

She captioned the picture message, “Not a #peoplepleaser choose to be a #consciencekeeper #liveyourtruth #conviction #compassion I love you guys!! #duggadugga (sic).” The post already collected close to a lakh likes at the time of filing this story while still going strong.

Sushmita’s social media handle is full of contagious positivity and love where she is even seen giving fans a sneak peek of her intimate moments with her daughters as she encourages them to be their most authentic version. From her elegant photoshoots to mushy candids with Rohman and heartwarming messages for family members or friends, Sushmita had us believing that love will always win in the end.

