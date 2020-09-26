Daughters’ Day 2020: History, significance and celebration

September is the month to celebrate daughters, in India, the last Sunday of the month, which falls of September 27 this year, is celebrated as Daughters’ Day, while World Daughters’ Day falls on September 2. Different countries celebrate their own national Daughters’ Day on different dates, and just like on Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Teacher’s Day and so on, the role and importance of fathers, mothers, teachers respectively, is celebrated, on Daughters’ Day families celebrate daughters and the way in which daughters brighten up lives around them.

In India, Daughters’ Day was first founded to take away the stigma around being a girl in India. Unlike other countries around the world, daughters are not treated as equals in India and are often seen as a burden. The concept of dowry still persists in India even though there are laws against it and the family of the bride is expected to give money and expensive gifts, as well as throw a fancy wedding, instead of seeing the flaw in the tradition, it is the daughters who are punished. Female foeticide and infanticide continues to be a rampant issue in India, and in some cases women who give birth to daughters are ostracized. While those of us living in big cities may think this is not the case, the issue still prevails in rural as well as other parts of India.

While in other countries this day celebrates the blessings that daughters bring into the lives of those around them, be it parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers, and so on. In India the day focuses on taking the stigma away from being a girl child, highlighting that girls are equal to boys, and that they should be judged on their abilities and not their gender, it also focuses on providing equal opportunities to daughters, be it in education or work.

The best way to celebrate this day is to make sure you treat your daughter with respect and love all through the year and not just this one day, take the day and spend time with your daughter, if you are social distancing on account of the coronavirus, get on a video call to let her know how much you love her and are proud of her.

