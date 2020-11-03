Depression, social anxiety linked with use of mobile dating apps, says study

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, New Rochelle [US]

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking. (Pixabay)

Depression symptoms and social anxiety are associated with greater use of mobile dating applications among women, suggested a study.

“With increased symptoms of social anxiety and depression, women may be even more likely to turn to technology for social connection, especially if alternative forms of social contact are reduced due to social avoidance,” stated Martin Antony and co-authors from Ryerson University.

Among men, the greater their social anxiety and depression symptoms, the less likely they were to initiate contact with matches on mobile dating apps.

“With mobile dating apps increasingly figuring into today’s dating landscape, research studies such as Professor Antony’s are vital to understanding their merits as well as their shortcomings,” said Editor-in-Chief Brenda K Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

