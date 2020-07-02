DobaraPoocho: Deepika Padukone launches powerful mental health awareness campaign

Deepika Padukone has always been a strong advocate of mental health awareness, and has done extensive work towards the same with The Live Love Laugh foundation, the mental health organisation she has founded. The 34-year-old actor has now launched a powerful campaign: #DobaraPoocho, urging people to pay more attention to their loved ones, and constantly keep in touch with them, asking about their struggles and mental health issues.

The Padmaavat actor took to her instagram account and posted a short video that delivers the message of how one should care more for their loved ones and constantly check up on them. The video captioned, “Now more than ever we need to be sensitive and support the emotional needs of those around us...”, follows four stories of friends, brothers, a couple and a father and son, and in every instant everything seems to be okay, until the other person asks if everything is okay, and that they want to know if something is bothering the other. After some convincing, the other person (who is going through some issue) speaks up and let’s the tears flow. The four-minute video is a tear-jerker for sure, and more and more celebrities are coming forward to speak about the importance of mental health especially after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death by suicide that not only shook Bollywood, but all of India.

Through the campaign, Dobara Poocho, Deepika seems to be urging people to keep checking up on their loved once even if they assure you that they are okay, and also sheds light on the fact that mental health issues and illnesses are still taboo topics in our society, and people shy away from talking about such subjects. Last week, Deepika had also released a video along with Dr Shyam Bhatt and Dr Soumitra Pathare about suicide prevention, talking about why people may do it when they do. The caption to the video read, “#SuicidePrevention. While I embarked on this journey more than 5 years ago, recent tragic events have made us all realise that now more than ever, we need to prioritise mental health and intensify our focus on #SuicidePrevention.”

Deepika’s extensive work towards the spread of awareness regarding mental health has also gotten her the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

Through her foundation, that she started in June 2015 after going through depression herself, Deepika has launched several nationwide awareness campaigns in the hopes of reducing the stigma of talking about mental health.

