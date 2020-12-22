Emily Blunt credits daughters for keeping her spirits up during pandemic

People all around the world have been staying inside their homes since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in order to try and stop its spread. Staying in the house for such a long time affected different people in various ways and everyone tried finding means to cope with it. For the Mary Poppins actor, Emily Blunt it was her children that helped keeping the spirits up at their home during the lockdown.

The 37-year-old, who is married to actor John Krasinski, has two daughters, Hazel,6, and Violet, 4. The couple spent their time with their daughters at home during the lockdown. Emily told PEOPLE magazine in an interview, “being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful.”

The London-born actor added, “That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure. It’s wonderful when you see them become their own little people. I think they come out the way [they’re meant to].”

Emily also said that though 2020 was a challenge, she was grateful to get some time off her busy work schedule and spend it with her children. She mentioned, “I’m so thankful I’ve been able to have the time together with my family because I think I will probably look back on it and realize how precious it’s really been.”

On the professional front, Emily is busy promoting her latest release Wild Mountain Thyme which also stars Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm. Before that, she reprised the role of Mary Poppins in the film Mary Poppins Returns.

