Floral prints and sunshiny hues add a fragrant touch to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s engagement

From giving Bollywood and Punjabi songs their own romantic twist to smearing the Internet with mushy camaraderie, Chokra Jawan star Gauahar Khan and boyfriend Zaid Darbar set fans on frenzy this Thursday with their engagement news. While their romance is no secret, the duo had been brushing aside rumours of dating each other, though in a cryptic manner.

Taking to her Instagram handle a couple of minutes back, the Bigg Boss 14 senior finally broke the most romantic news of 2020 in her signature filmy style. Sharing a picture from their celebrations, Gauahar was seen gazing lovingly into Zaid’s eyes as they posed for a candid in the backdrop of “She said yes” balloons.

While Zaid was dressed in a chrome yellow shirt paired with denims, the Bigg Boss 7 winner looked charming in a white base Indian suit with floral prints and motifs. Teaming it up with a chiffon dupatta, Gauahar accessorised the look with a pair of tiny white earrings and a finger ring which was blurred out in the picture.

While floral prints and sunshiny hues added a fragrant touch to their engagement, a sublime scent and purity look ready to bloom as Gauahar and Zaid marked their new beginning. The duo was flanked by silver and golden coloured balloons and looked too dreamy to be real. They captioned the picture on their respective social media handles, simply with a ring and a red heart emoji and fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Last week, Gauahar also addressed rumours that she is set to tie the knot with Zaid on November 22. Denying the speculations around her marriage, Gauahar had told Bollywood Hungama, “No, I am not getting married on November 22. It is not true. What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before. That is all I can say. Everything else is just a rumour. I am not going to comment on that.”

Earlier, Zaid’s father and stellar music composer Ismail Darbar had confirmed that his social media influencer son was dating the actor even as the couple kept it under wraps. Ismail revealed that Zaid called up his stepmother, Ismail’s wife Ayesha, and told her about the relationship.

In an interview with The Times of India in September this year, Ismail had given his stamp of approval to Zaid and Gauahar’s relationship. He had said, “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he’s happy we’re happy too, and he is old enough to decide what’s good for him.”

Here’s wishing the radiant couple, a lifetime of filmy romance!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter